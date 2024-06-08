Miami Heat Receive Jalen Green, Send Jimmy Butler To Houston Rockets In Potential Blockbuster
The Houston Rockets could present the Miami Heat the opportunity to have one of the brightest futures in the NBA.
The Rockets could trade a heavy package of Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft in exchange for Jimmy Butler and the No. 15 pick, according to Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes. This deal undoubtedly sets up the Heat with one of the best outlooks in the league while providing the Rockets a real opportunity to compete in the Western Conference.
"Those anchored to the idea of teams spending four or five first-rounders to land a superstar might balk at Houston's outgoing package here," Hughes wrote. "But Butler is only available because he's angling for an extension the Heat aren't keen to offer, and that has to lower the price for the acquiring team in any trade."
A core of Green, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and the No. 3 pick pose a great threat down the road, each less than 27 years old. If the Heat are content with a few years of mediocre results, a championship window is bound to arise. Coach Erik Spoelstra and the Heat's staff are one of the best at developing talents of all levels, meaning they could fully unlock the All-Star potential Green displayed in the latter half of last season.
"Add in Brooks, who would fit perfectly into #HeatCulture," Hughes said. "A 12-spot jump to No. 3 in the draft, and Miami comes out of this looking pretty good—particularly if it's itching to put a period on the Butler era."
