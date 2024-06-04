Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In Pairing Star Big Man With Bam Adebayo
The Miami Heat seem ready to jump at the opportunity of trading for Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.
Markkanen poses more value to a championship contender than the Jazz because of the disconnect in their timelines. The Jazz finished with a record of 31-51 despite the former Most Improved Player averaging more than 23 points for the second consecutive season. Most believe Utah's front office should move Markkanen by next year's trade deadline, with the Heat as a potential suitor.
“There are a few teams that, when you look at it, he is going to be their dream target,” the GM said according to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports. “The Lakers, you get a guy like him with Anthony Davis, and that’s perfect for both guys. The Knicks would love to get hold of him. The Heat, again, put him with Bam (Adebayo) and that is the pair you want to build around, you can send Jimmy (Butler) wherever he wants.
The idea of building a core around Adebayo and Markkanen is appealing, but the Heat should look to retain Butler if possible. The hypothetical Big Three could pose a much greater threat to other contenders in the Eastern Conference, such as the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Butler and Adebayo have reached the NBA Finals twice, meaning the addition of a 7-foot sharpshooter could push them over the hump.
