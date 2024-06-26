Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Reportedly Unwilling To Part Ways With Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) dribbles the ball past Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) during the second quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler hope to avoid parting ways this summer.

It appears the Heat are at least doing everything possible to prevent an offseason separation. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers are still attempting to acquire Butler via trade once the free agency period begins.

The snag is the Heat front office, which wants to keep Butler. The issue is Butler wants a max contract extension, so the Heat have a decision to make.

"Sources continue to say the Sixers plan to give Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler a maximum-salary extension if they can acquire him in a trade," Pompey wrote. "But as of Tuesday, a source said that was unlikely because of Miami’s unwillingness to part ways with the six-time All-Star who wants a contract extension this summer."

Several media outlets have speculated Butler will be on a new team before the summer ends. The Sixers, Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets have all been in the mix. Everything was fine with the Butler and Heat marriage until their season ended in early May.

Butler and Heat team president Pat Riley got into a little spat over comments Butler made regarding the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks despite being sidelined with a knee injury. A few days after Riley's public comments on the situation, reports of Butler wanting an extension started to surface.

Butler has led the Heat to two Finals appearances since arriving in 2019.

