Miami Heat Rookie Details Earliest Memory With All-Star Teammate
Miami Heat rookie Kel'el Ware thrived in NBA Summer League against similar competition but got sent back to reality by one of his teammates.
Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo wasted no time finding a way to face Ware 1-on-1. Let's just say things didn't end the way the former Indiana Hoosier hoped.
"Me and Bam played ones, I think my first workout there," Ware said on The OGs Show with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. "It was good, we played four spots. I won one, he won three, but it was supposed to be 2-2, but I jumped on a pump fake, so yeah."
Haslem then spoke about the Heat's philosophy of "iron sharpens iron." He shared the memories of playing 1-on-1 against the likes of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Joe Johnson. He then hinted at the fact he rivaled Adebayo the latest time the two faced off.
Ware is looking to prove himself as team president Pat Riley's latest gem in the NBA Draft. Rising sophomore Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the most recent example, playing a crucial role in the Heat's rotation last year.
Fresh off a Summer League championship, Ware looks to assist Adebayo and the Heat in any way possible during his rookie season. He recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds on 80 percent shooting in Monday's title game.
