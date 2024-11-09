Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Rookie Kel'el Ware Could Start To Get More Meaningful Minutes

Rookie center has first NBA 3-pointer against the Phoenix Suns although his defense is what stood out.

Scott Salomon

Oct 18, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) dunks during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Oct 18, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) dunks during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware was the typical NBA rookie at the start of the season.

He sat on the bench during games, observing and cheering on his teammates.

Then, he got the call.

With the Heat on the first game of a six-game west coast road trip, coach Erik Spoelstra inserted Ware into the game against the Phoenix Suns.

Ware did not get just mop up duty. He had meaningful minutes at a very important stretch of the game.

This is the time Ware was waiting for his whole life.

"It's satisfying and more of a dream come true," Ware said. "I had to put in a lot of work to play at this stage."

Ware credits his coaching along with his teammates assistance for his rapid improvement.

“I’ve been putting in the work, trying to build up my body to build up my skills to be able to go out there and perform,” Ware said. “So it was great to have the opportunity. Just being able to watch, being able to watch everything and see how everything is coming, and how I can have an effect on things.

“I’m always talking to TB, talking to Bam, talking to K-Love, just trying to learn from them and learn as much as I can."

Ware contributed seven points, three rebounds, two steals and one block. He also hit his first NBA 3-point field goal in the 13:35 he played.

He appeared to be more proud of his defense as opposed to anything else he accomplished.

"Defensively, I am just trying to be more active," Ware said. "I want to get my blocks."

Spoelstra was pleased with Ware's play. He said he saw exactly what he expected.

“Yeah, I thought as the game went on he got more comfortable,” Spoelstra said. “The way they do things, we felt like he could present some challenges for them at the rim. He’s been really progressing quickly behind the scenes."

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI.

Published
Scott Salomon
