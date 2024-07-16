Miami Heat Rookie Kel'el Ware Looking To Ease Rebounding Load On Bam Adebayo
In the Miami Heat's 102-73 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night, rookie center Kel'el Ware wanted to get aggressive by grabbing more rebounds.
The reason was summer league coach Dan Bisaccio issued a challenge for more aggression from Ware. He responded with 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
"The most important thing was he took on the challenge," Bisaccio said. "He had three rebounds last game and we challenged him. He wanted to get those 10-plus rebounds and he ended up getting 12. That's something we want to see."
JAQUEZ DONE IN VEGAS
Monday night was the final summer league game for Jaime Jaquez, Jr. The Heat coaching staff saw enough in just two games.
Jaquez Jr. finished the game with 23 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. He was also 3 of 5 from the arc.
"We appreciate his willingness and his openness to compete and play in summer league. Some guys might not want to do it. They just might want to do player development," Bisaccio said. "But, there's no greater player development than 5-on-5. For him to get even just two games, it speaks volumes to his character and his leadership.”
CHRISTOPHER HAS HUGE FOURTH QUARTER
Shooting guard Josh Christopher had 20 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter. He finished 6 of 8 from the 3-point line.
“For Josh, I think everybody was so excited for him,” Bisaccio said. “They know the work that he’s put in behind the scenes.
The Heat play the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.