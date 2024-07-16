Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Rookie Kel'el Ware Looking To Ease Rebounding Load On Bam Adebayo

Kel'el Ware and Josh Christopher take a step forward in 102-73 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jaime Jaquez Jr. leaves Las Vegas after two games as the Heat have seen enough from the second-year man.

Scott Salomon

Jul 10, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) on the bench during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 10, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) on the bench during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

In the Miami Heat's 102-73 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday night, rookie center Kel'el Ware wanted to get aggressive by grabbing more rebounds.

The reason was summer league coach Dan Bisaccio issued a challenge for more aggression from Ware. He responded with 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

"The most important thing was he took on the challenge," Bisaccio said. "He had three rebounds last game and we challenged him. He wanted to get those 10-plus rebounds and he ended up getting 12. That's something we want to see."

JAQUEZ DONE IN VEGAS

Monday night was the final summer league game for Jaime Jaquez, Jr. The Heat coaching staff saw enough in just two games.

Jaquez Jr. finished the game with 23 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. He was also 3 of 5 from the arc.

"We appreciate his willingness and his openness to compete and play in summer league. Some guys might not want to do it. They just might want to do player development," Bisaccio said. "But, there's no greater player development than 5-on-5. For him to get even just two games, it speaks volumes to his character and his leadership.”

CHRISTOPHER HAS HUGE FOURTH QUARTER

Shooting guard Josh Christopher had 20 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter. He finished 6 of 8 from the 3-point line.

“For Josh, I think everybody was so excited for him,” Bisaccio said. “They know the work that he’s put in behind the scenes.

The Heat play the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL