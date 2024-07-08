Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Rookie Kel'el Ware Shows He Can Impact Games With Offense, Too

Ware scores 26 points and grabs 11 rebounds as Heat get first summer league victory, 102-86. Cole Swider chimed in with 21 points and went 5-of-10 from behind the arc.

Scott Salomon

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Kel'el Ware arrives before the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday night Kel'el Ware led the Miami Heat with defensive prowess but said he was disappointed in his offensive output.

Ware's tune changed Sunday afternoon as he scored 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had one block in Miami's 102-86 NBA Summer League, California Classic victory over the Sacramento Kings II team at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Ware made 11 of his 12 shots. He said he felt more comfortable with the short range shots and, of course, his powerful dunks.

"Right now, my shot was feeling a little short," Ware said. "I wanted to make my presence felt in the paint," Ware said. "I definitely started to find that groove as the game was going on, I feel like the more I get used to the environment, I'll get better and better."

Heat summer league coach Dan Bisaccio liked to see Ware dominate on the glass as he did on Sunday.

"We are always going to focus on his defense and his effort, but he was locked in," Bisaccio said. "He wanted to get back out there today and was ready to tip if off after the horn went off Saturday night. He did a phenomenal job rebounding, eating up the glass on the defensive end, and had great touch around the rim."

Cole Swider chipped in with 21 points and connected on 5-of-10 from behind the arc.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.

