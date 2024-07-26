Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Apparently Has Best Nickname On Team USA

Shandel Richardson

May 1, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first quarter of game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports / Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo already goes by one nickname.

But when playing for Team USA, he is known by another.

The Olympic roster recently began again poking fun at "Bamonte," his alter moniker. A video surfaced of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday saying it was the best nickname on the squad.

How often do you have this many iconic nicknames on one team? 🤯 #USABMNT

The name started during the 2020 Olympics when Adebayo was having a conversation with teammate JaVale McGee while they walked off the practice court. McGee was unsure of Adebayo's real first name was short for. At first, Adebayo responded by saying Bam stands for "By Any Means" Necessary. McGee then corrected him: "No, that's an acronym."

He goes by Bam because of The Flinstones character "Bam-Bam," but McGee had no idea. So he guessed it was Bamonte. The name has stuck for the last four years. It has since been a running joke among the Team USA players.

"At the last Olympics, JaVale McGee asked him what his real name was," Holiday explained in the video. "He was like, `It's probably Bamonte or something."'

If anything, the video showed Jayson Tatum knows Adebayo the best. When asked if he knew Adebayo's real name, Tatum said this:


"I know his social security number, his middle name."


Tatum and Adebayo have been friends since their high school days, so it's probably true. They've also battled it out for supremacy in the Eastern Conference the past five years.

