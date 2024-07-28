Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Helps Team USA Get Off To Strong Start
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo played a significant role in the USA's 110-84 victory over Serbia in the preliminary round of the Olympic games.
Adebayo scored four points off the bench, with two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. His main contribution came on defense after replacing an ineffective Joel Embiid in the first half.
Once in the game, Adebayo defender Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. It was a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals when the Heat faced the Nuggets.
Adebayo played tough defense but Jokic still managed 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds.
The Heat's big man scored one of his two baskets on a jumper over Heat teammate Nikola Jovic.
There were times when Adebayo played the power forward position alongside Anthony Davis, who also rotated between forward and center. This could help should he move to the four this season after the Heat drafted center Kel'el Ware in June.
Adebayo is looking to win his second gold medal. He also played on the USA team that won in Tokyo in 2021.
Jovic was inconsistent with the basketball. He is returning from an ankle injury which clearly set him back. Jovic was not moving around as he did at the end of last season. He suffered the injury while working out in June at the Kaseya Center.
As one of the Serbian reserves, he scored five points. Jovic also hit a three-point field goal in the first half.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.