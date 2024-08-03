Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Posts Instant Reaction To Team USA vs. Puerto Rico
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Team USA locked down the top seed in the knockout round of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Their blowout victory over Puerto Rico allowed them to finish with a 3-0 record in the group phase. Adebayo was arguably the most impactful player in their second matchup against South Sudan, but today's performance left a sour taste in his mouth.
The 27-year-old finished the day with three points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals on 1 of 3 shooting. The box score was a bit of a disappointment despite contributing all over the floor.
The Heat's social media post read, "Our guy @Bam1of1 finishes the W with: [his stats]." Adebayo was quick to respond to it, comically writing, "Y’all didn’t have to post my quadruple single [crying laughing emoji]."
Fans agreed with Adebayo's questioning of the post but didn't mince their words.
Adebayo is likely unphased by the lackluster outing because his team is in the best position possible. It does, however, open another gateway for NBA analyst Brian Windhorst to continue their recent dispute. Windhorst and the Heat All-Star went back and forth in recent days, all stemming from an indirect position of a possible benching.
Adebayo and Team USA return to action on Tuesday, facing off against Brazil in the quarterfinals.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.