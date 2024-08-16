Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Projected For Star-Studded 2028 Team USA Roster
Team USA basketball walked away with gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the roster will need serious revamping for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo is one of the few stars expected to remain with the team, as multiple veteran superstars are likely retiring from the international stage. The Big Three—LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant—are not anticipated to appear in LA.
NBA.com's Shaun Powell projected the 2028 lineup, highlighted by the likes of Adebayo, Devin Booker, and Anthony Edwards.
"He enjoyed his time in Paris and with this team, and everyone associated with Team USA was satisfied with him," Powell wrote of the Heat All-Star. "Adebayo also has the numbers game in his favor for 2028 — there isn’t much stiff competition among American big men for spots. His defense in Paris was solid and his improved shooting range was a revelation."
The full roster prediction is as follows: Adebayo, Booker, Edwards, Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Jaylen Brown, Cade Cunningham, De'Aaron Fox, Chet Holmgren, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White.
This roster does pose a strong threat for another gold, but it much more closely resembles the 2023 FIBA World Cup lineup that came home without a medal. Adebayo, who is 31 at the time of the next Olympics, can make strong two-way contributions while also acting as a veteran leader.
