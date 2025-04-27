Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Reflects On “Embarrassing” 37-Point Loss

Asked Bam Adebayo about being down 0-3 and if the “don’t let go of the rope” mantra will be amplified.



“Hell yeah. I’ve been part of a team that was up 3-0 then in the blink of an eye we were going into a Game 7…As captain, you know me, I’m going out swinging…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/XHuM68m6u5