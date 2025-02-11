Miami Heat’s Davion Mitchell Shares First Impressions On Heat Culture
From the outside perspective, Miami Heat’s infamous “Heat Culture” has a nerve-rattling reputation for players coming into the organization for the first time.
Davion Mitchell is one of the Heat’s newest members, acquired from the Toronto Raptors before the trade deadline. He shared his thoughts about what Heat Culture means to him since he’s a part of the team.
“You hear stories that it’s kind of like the military here,” Mitchell said. “That’s not true, just from the two practices I was here. I don’t know anything about the summer yet and I guess we’ll see. But here, it’s a lot of fun and a lot of joy. You see a lot of people smiling.”
Mitchell spoke about Erik Spoelstra as a significant reason for the positive vibes. He explained Spoelstra does a good job of managing the team and creating a great environment despite the difficulties of being in the league.
“It’s not always just serious the whole time,” Mitchell continued. “You kinda gotta have fun with this. We play so many games. We travel so much. You’re not with your family. You’re not with the people you love all the time, so you have to make the environment fun. And I think Coach Spo does a really good job with that.”
Mitchell aims to debut on the Heat in tonight's game against the Boston Celtics.
MIAMI HEAT’S DAVION MITCHELL GIVES INSIGHT FOR HOW ELITE DEFENSE IS WITH NEW ADDITIONS
Despite being ranked ninth in the NBA for defense, the Miami Heat have been inconsistent in getting defensive stops for prolonged game stretches.
These defensive lapses shouldn’t happen much more because of the new defensive additions they acquired before the trade deadline.
Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson were the main players the Heat received when they traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Davion Mitchell was a solid addition they made the following day in a trade with the Toronto Raptors. All three are excellent defensive options Erik Spoelstra can use in his schemes.
At the Heat’s introductory press conference, Mitchell discussed how each player's cooperation with each other could potentially boost the team’s defense.
“I’m excited,” Mitchell said. “You got Bam behind you. Kel’el Ware, I kinda spent some time with him pre-draft. I was at the same gym with him, and I seen how hard he works. You got everyone just playing hard, and that’s just the culture here. Then you have us three, Wiggins and Kyle Anderson, who show some length, can move their feet, and cover for one another. So I’m excited for what we can do.”
HEAT VS NETS TAKEAWAYS: REINFORCEMENTS ARE ON THE WAY AFTER BLOWOUT LOSS
The Miami Heat (25-25) were outscored 31-9 in the fourth quarter as they blew their lead against the Brooklyn Nets (18-34) 102-86.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Bam Adebayo was the only Heat player who didn’t struggle offensively.
Adebayo finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, and one assist on 50 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three-point range. He was the only player on the team who shot above 40 percent. However, he was also plagued by fourth-quarter struggles as he failed to do much to close the game out.
2. Tyler Herro had an extremely inefficient night.
Herro finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and six assists on 27.3 percent shooting and 18.2 percent from three-point range. Outside of the first quarter, where he had four of his six assists, he failed to get in a rhythm for the rest of the game. He also had four turnovers. This was after his previous two games, where Herro had seven and six turnovers.
3. Terry Rozier led both teams in scoring.
Rozier finished with 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 40 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range. He started the first half on fire with 15 points on over 50 percent shooting, but he was dreadful in the fourth as all but one of his tough shots failed to fall. He was the second player on the team besides Adebayo to shoot at least 40 percent from the field and the only player to shoot 50 percent from the perimeter. The Heat would’ve been blown out long before the fourth without him.
4. Kel’el Ware showed room for improvement with his rim finishing.
Ware finished with 10 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists on 33.3 percent shooting and missed both of his three-point attempts. Ware failed to convert on any of his layups outside his four dunks, mostly from lob passes. He needs to work on keeping the ball high when he’s in the paint. As soon as he drops the ball towards his waist, defenders collapsed on him all game. Defensively, Ware’s 7-foot size was a deterrent for the Nets in the first half but not much in the second. He finished with one block and one steal.
