Miami Heat’s Defensive Success In Preseason: An Indicator For Regular Season?
With the preseason now complete, one of the Miami Heat's most important factors that could lead into the regular season is defense.
The Heat had 15 total steals and forced the opposing teams to have at least 21 turnovers each game through five matchups. Their high defensive engagement throughout the entire roster is essential to see following a season in which they had several games where the team lacked energy.
The Heat’s starting five, which consisted of Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, and Bam Adebayo, led the team with the most defensive activity.
The starting rotation played at least 20 minutes and accounted for 18 of the 30 total steals the Heat finished with in two games against the San Antonio Spurs and the Atlanta Hawks. Adebayo and Butler led the team with three steals each, which set the expectations for everyone else to follow.
Even players who aren’t known for their defense showed improvement.
Herro finished with at least one steal in each of his appearances. He never averaged more than .8 steals per game in his career, which can change this year if he remains consistent in the regular season. Another player showing progress is Jovic, as he also had several games with at least one steal. His best game against the Spurs, he finished with three steals and one block.
The most crucial factor for the Heat’s improved defense is leading to more fastbreak points, providing the offense with a needed boost.
