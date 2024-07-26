Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade Cracks Top 10 In Highly Competitive NBA Rankings
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is undoubtedly the best player in franchise history, earning respect for this feat in a competitive ranking.
ESPN released their list of the top 25 NBA players of the 21st century, where Wade slotted in at the No. 8 spot. He ranked one place above Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant and a single position behind Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic.
Wade's résumé after entering the league in 2003 was astonishing, highlighted by three NBA championships and 13 All-Star appearances.
"In the two seasons before James arrived in Miami, Wade won the scoring title and twice finished in the top five of the MVP voting," ESPN's Brian Windhorst wrote. "He willingly took a step back for James, an act that undoubtedly helped the Heat jell and win back-to-back titles even if it meant the end of his time at the top of those lists."
The retired Heat guard's willingness to become the No. 2 option is rare in today's league. Superstars often hope to remain in the spotlight as long as possible, but not Wade. The organization, which selected him as a 22-year-old out of Marquette, benefited from this sacrifice by winning two titles with James.
"It was a team-first act he paired with a willingness to come off the bench in the 2008 Olympics for the Redeem Team," Windhorst wrote. He still stands as one of the greatest shooting guards of all time, the best shot-blocking guard in NBA history and a flag-carrying member of the iconic 2003 draft class."
Wade remains involved with the Heat since retiring in 2019, assisting the team that maximized his potential over the course of 15 years.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
