Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade Shares Moment With Fellow Superstars Of 2003 Draft Class
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade can never fully leave the game he loves, recently making an appearance at Team USA's training camp in Las Vegas.
Wade met up with fellow superstars from the 2003 NBA Draft class, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. The three were some of the most dominant players in the league throughout the 2010s, with Wade and James winning two championships together on the Heat. More than former teammates and rivals, the superstars became close friends during their time in the league together.
Wade was overjoyed to see Anthony, greeting him with a hug as he smiled. Then, the reunion turned comical, with Anthony turning to James, saying, "What's up, old head?" The Heat Hall of Famer later posted on X (formerly Twitter), writing "Bros" in response to the video.
While Wade and Anthony have been retired for multiple seasons, James remains one of the NBA's top superstars. He highlights the loaded Team USA roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid. The USA kicks off their showcase schedule on July 10 against Canada, followed by a matchup against Australia July 15.
James, Wade, and Anthony joined forces on Team USA in 2008, winning the gold medal on what is better known as the 'Redeem Team'.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE