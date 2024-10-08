Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Finally Gets Some Love From NBA General Managers
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is well respected around the NBA.
But sometimes he doesn't get the credit he deserves. Despite winning two championships in five NBA Finals appearances, Spoelstra has yet to win Coach of the Year. Things took a step in the right direction when the league general managers picked him as the best coach.
Miami Heat On SI correspondent Rudy Rodriguez-Chomat chimed in on Spoelstra's latest accomplishment
"Finally, The Rock Has Come Back to Miami! Well not really," said Rodriguez-Chomat, who also hosts the ComeOnNow podcast. "Erik Spoelstra has been named the best coach in the NBA by GMs this season. He was also named the best coach by GM’s last season. You know what he hasn’t gotten yet – COACH OF THE YEAR!"
Spoelstra is facing an uphill battle this season. The Heat made zero major offseason moves while the rest of Eastern Conference appeared to have bettered their rosters. It gives him yet another chance to prove his worth.
"Spoelstra is the best coach in the NBA," Rodriguez-Chomat said. "It’s not even debatable. He has done more with less than any coach in the NBA. And him being the best coach in the league isn’t a new thing. He’s been the best coach in the league in my opinion for close to 10 years. When he went 41-41 with Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters, that’s all we really needed to see. Yet, he still doesn’t get the respect of Coach of the Year, even when he had the Heat as a No. 1 seed a few years ago. But Kudos to the GMs for recognizing that Erik Spoelstra is the best coach in the NBA."
