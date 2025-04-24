Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Moves Past Questionable Late Decision In Game 2
Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins was in an unfamiliar position late in Wednesday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2.
Wiggins was on the bench the whole fourth quarter despite the Heat making it close after trailing by 19. Coach Erik Spoelstra insists he went with the hot lineup but wants Wiggins in those situations moving forward.
"I actually put him at the scorer’s table at six to go and the group wanted to keep on pushing through," Spoelstra said. "We stayed with it. But, obviously, he’ll [Wiggins] be very important the rest of the series.”
The decision didn't sit well with many fans. They felt Wiggins, who was acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade, should have been on the court. Spoelstra instead went with third-year forward Nikola Jovic, who was receiving his first extended playing time since sustaining a broken hand in late February.
The move backfired because Jovic had a couple costly mental lapses in the clutch. Even Jovic owned up to the mistakes.
“Yeah, I mean, I got what I wanted, and that’s to close the game in the playoffs,” Jovic said. “The stuff I did at the end is really unacceptable. I really did cost us the game, and I just got to be better. This is my third year, and I’m not a rookie anymore. I’ve seen what’s the deal and how to get to the playoffs. The stuff I did today is just not good. I’m really grateful the coach got me the opportunity.”
