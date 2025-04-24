Takeaways From Miami Heat's Demoralizing Game 2 Loss To Cleveland Cavaliers
After going down 19 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second quarter of Game 2, the Miami Heat cut the deficit to two with a few minutes to go.
The Heat, however, ended up losing 121-112.
Here are some of takeaways from the game:
The Backcourt Needs Help
Tyler Herro finished with 33 points, six rebounds and five assists, converting on 58 percent of his shots. Davion Mitchell, who was inserted into the starting lineup, had 18 points, six assists and a steal. Even Haywood Highsmith chipped in 17 points.
Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins combined to shoot 6 of 19 (31.6 percent). Although Adebayo contributed 13 rebounds and nine assists, the Heat need more from the two of them scoring-wise to have any chance in this series.
Three Point Barrage
The Cavs converted 22 3-pointers on 49 percent shooting. They made 11 in the second quarter, leading to 43 points and a 179 offensive rating. With the Cavs finishing in the top four in three pointers made, attempted and percentage, the Heat need to find a way to keep the Cavs' shooters in check.
Turnover Battle
Going up against a team with 27 more wins, the Heat's margin-for-error is thin. They had 14 turnovers while forcing eight. That just won't get it done. The Cavs scored 19 points off turnovers to the Heat's 13.
Although the Heat did a somewhat better job containing Cavs guards
Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, they still combined for 15 assists with just two turnovers.
