Former NBA Player Predicts Miami Heat To Land Nine-Time All-Star
Many are questioning what the future holds for the Milwaukee Bucks' star players if things don't turn around.
They trail 2-0 against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
If there is a third straight early postseason exit, former All-Star Jeff Teague thinks the Miami Heat could go after Damian Lillard in the offseason.
"Dame gonna go to Miami," Lillard said on his podcast. "If they lose, Dame gonna go, some way Dame gonna get to Miami. That's the only place I can see him playing that really need him and he could be himself again." Teague said."
Lillard, who averaged about 25 points, seven assists and five rebounds this season, originally listed the Heat as his destination team when he made his trade request in 2023. The Portland Trail Blazers did not like the Heat's trade offer, opting instead to trade him to the Bucks.
Teague said Miami is a better fit for Lillard.
"Yeah. He can be himself, play with Bam, cause Dame, even though he older, he still got, he like a young, he got that young game still, pull up a three, stepbacks and (bleep)," Teague continued. "They don't got that vibe in Milwaukee. That's an old soul. They city just an old city."
Could Miami Heat Be The Running For Giannis If What NBA Insider Says Is True?
After swooping in and trading for Damian Lillard before last season, the Milwaukee Bucks have continued to perform below expectations.
Trailing 2-0, the Bucks face being eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the first round for a second straight season.
On Monday, NBA Insider Chris Haynes appeared on 'the Dan Patrick Show' and was asked if 2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will finish his career in Milwaukee.
“I don't think so. This is going to be a pivotal Playoff, these 2025 Playoffs for the Milwaukee Bucks, it's gonna be pivotal. If they don't get to the Finals, win the Finals, or even make a deep run, you can probably see some wholesale changes going on in Milwaukee," Haynes said. “You can go from coaching staff and front office to the players, it can be a pretty big, significant wholesale if the Milwaukee Bucks don't make a significant run this postseason.”
When asked by Patrick if he could envision the team trading Antetokounmpo, Haynes gave perhaps the most intriguing answer from his appearance.
"I could see them going in a different direction and yeah I can see that possibility if things go sour this postseason for sure."
The Miami Heat, in the midst of a transitional stage after trading away Jimmy Butler midseason, have been linked to Antetokounmpo in the past. With the Heat already being rumored to go after two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant this offseason, here's what a trade proposal could look like for Antetokounmpo.