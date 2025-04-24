Cleveland Cavaliers Star Absolutely Trashes Tyler Herro's Defense
The Miami Heat trail 2-0 against the Cleveland Cavaliers after a tough loss on Wednesday night.
After the game, two-time Cavs All-Star Darius Garland was asked their key to playing clean basketball.
"Pick on Tyler Hero," Garland said. "Take care of the ball. Don't play in tight spaces and pick on their weak defenders. Go at them."
Herro, who finished the with 33 points (14 of 24 shooting), six rebounds and five assists, has been targeted on defense since entering the league as a thinner guard. Garland is averaging 24 points and seven assists for the series.
In Game 1, Herro began as the primary defender on Garland while also spending time on six-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell. The Heat's defensive rating was 50 points per 100 possessions better when Herro was off the floor. Mitchell, Garland and Ty Jerome combined to score 85 points on nearly 60 percent shooting.
In Game 2, the Heat started with defensive specialist Davion Mitchell on Garland. The goal was to keep Herro from making too many defensive switches. The Heat still struggled, but Herro wasn't a huge issue because the defensive rating was worse without him on the floor.
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Could Miami Heat Be The Running For Giannis If What NBA Insider Says Is True?
Former NBA Player Predicts Miami Heat To Land Nine-Time All-Star
NBA Players Rank Current and Ex-Miami Heat Stars Among "Most Overrated"
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket