Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Refuses To Single Out Jimmy Butler For Latest Loss
If anything, this was the chance for Playoff Jimmy to show up in the regular season.
The Miami Heat were playing without standout Tyler Herro, who was ruled out before Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a groin injury. This was Butler's chance to show he still wanted to help the Heat build toward another postseason appearance.
Instead, Butler looked more like Preseason Jimmy.
He had an uninspiring 13 points on 4 of 9 shooting in the Heat's loss to the Trail Blazers. Butler had eight assists and four rebounds, but hardly looked like the player known for taking over games when needed most.
After the game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked what he thought of Butler's effort. The question was valid because of the drama surrounding the situation. Earlier this month, Butler requested a trade because he was unhappy with the organization. It had to do with the Heat refusing to offer a contract extension last offseason.
"I know what you're trying to get out of me," Spoelstra said. "You're not going to get anything worthwhile. It was not a very inspiring first three quarters by the whole group, so it's tough to pinpoint one person."
At this point, it seems like both parties need to go their separate ways. It appears Butler has lost his teammates and they've lost confidence in him.
