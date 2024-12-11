Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Responds To Jimmy Butler Trade Speculation
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra uses the term "outside noise" to deal with situations like this.
It means the Heat pay little attention to what is said outside the team's locker room. That's the approach Spoelstra is taking with the latest Jimmy Butler trade speculation. He refused to address a report from ESPN's Shams Charania saying the Heat were "open" to trading Butler.
"It's been our best, most consistent stretch of the season," Spoelstra said. "So anything else, any other narrative, I don't care. Nobody should, because most of this stuff has just been all like a bunch of gibberish."
On Tuesday, an ESPN report suggested the Heat are willing to explore trade options with Butler. The Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors are reportedly the top three suitors.
“The Heat are open to listening to offers for Butler and making a deal if the proposal is right, league sources told ESPN," Charania wrote. "And Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that Butler is open to destinations such as two of the Texas teams (Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks) and the Golden State Warriors."
The Mavericks, Rockets, and Warriors are all in conversations to win the loaded Western Conference. The Mavs are a season removed from an NBA Finals appearance while all three organizations are in the top five seeds of the West.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
