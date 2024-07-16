Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Done At Summer League After Two Games

Shandel Richardson

Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics in the first half during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez confirmed Monday was his last summer league game. He played two games before leaving Las Vegas.


"It is my last one," Jaquez said. "I got a flight out tonight. I've been here since last Friday. Vegas, I've been here too long."


Jaquez was mainly there to participate for the Team USA Select Team to practice against the Olympic team before heading to France. He was allowed to work with the likes Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.


"It was incredible just to be around such an elite group of guys," Jaquez said. "I mean, it's a blessing and a great honor. Steph Curry, `Bron, KD, all of those guys have pioneered this league for so long. All of us sharing the same court and the fact I got to go there and help prepare for the Olympics was a special opportunity."

CHRISTOPHER SPARKS HEAT WITH 20-POINT FOURTH QUARTER

At one point, the Heat just gave guard Josh Christopher the green light in the fourth quarter.

And why not?

Christopher had it going enough to score 20 of his 23 points in the fourth to lead the Heat to a 102-73 victory Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder in summer league.

"My teammates setting me up," Christopher said. "It got to the point I was just feeling unconscious. I just trusted myself and just let it go."

Christopher made 6 of 8 from the 3-point line in the fourth.

"He just blacked out," Jaquez said. "He went unconscious. That was incredible, so much fun to watch. I was sitting on the bench and telling him, `Keep shooting.' Even when I got in, I said, `Pass it to Josh. He's got the hot hand.' I was just so happy for him."

