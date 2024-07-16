Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Has Chosen One Specific Area To Improve This Offseason

Shandel Richardson

Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first half during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the first half during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez is in the middle of a busy offseason.

He recovered from a hip injury during their loss against the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. He's dealt with the success of making the All-Rookie team. He also spent time in Las Vegas training with Team USA.

Despite all of this, he still found time to improve an area his game was lacking. The Heat want to add Jaquez to the "let it fly" fraternity, what coach Erik Spoelstra terms players with the green light to shoot 3-pointers.

Jaquez had 23 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in Monday's victory against Oklahoma City. He was 3 of 5 from the arc.

"Being able to make defenders really believe in my jumpshot and have them closing out on me," Jaquez said. "I hit a couple 3s and all of a sudden, they're flying out. It opens up my drive game a lot more. Just continue to find my open shots and take them confidently."

Jaquez is done with the summer league after two games. He left Las Vegas Monday night but his 3-point training expects to continue the remainder of the offseason.

"That's something Jaime works on day in and day out with [assistant] Eric Glass, sometimes twice a day," Heat summer league coach Dan Bisaccio said. "He's obsessive with his craft with his detail ... I'm really happy to see it kind of progress like that."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here