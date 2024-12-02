Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. Back On Track For Expectations?
Several players on this Miami Heat team have found it difficult to integrate a modern offense.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been the main one who has seemingly regressed. However, he returned to what fans expected from him in the first game against the Toronto Raptors.
He finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 66.7 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range.
Before this game against the Raptors, Jaquez was inconsistent in converting his shots in the paint. He looked like he was recklessly barrelling to the paint without any of the moves he displayed last season. In this game, he returned to cutting to the basket and using his body effectively to create space and contact as he drove to the basket. More importantly, Jaquez was able to convert on two of his three-point shots, which is huge for this offense, which is becoming more perimeter-oriented.
His 11th point of the night was a milestone as he cracked 1,000 points in his young career. Unfortunately, his offense returned to earth in his second game against the Raptors.
He finished with six points, three rebounds, and three assists on 42.9 percent shooting, missing both of his three-point attempts.
Jaquez should consistently attempt at least 10 shots a game in his role off the bench because, outside of Terry Rozier, most players within that bench unit want Jaquez to take over scoring. On the bright side, he was solid defensively, finishing with two steals and one block.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.