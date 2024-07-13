Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shares On Participating In NBPA Brotherhood Deli
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is gearing up to appear at NBA Summer League, but not before taking part in the NBPA Brotherhood Deli.
The Brotherhood Deli, sponsored by Chase Freedom, gives fans the opportunity to meet some of their favorite players, shop exclusive merchandise drops, and enjoy food inspired by players' deli favorites. Jaquez, along with Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson, were this year's participants to celebrate the beginning of Summer League in Las Vegas.
"I'm here. I got to do a meet and greet with fans, take some pictures, and sign some things for them. Everybody was really cool," Jaquez told Miami Heat On SI's Anthony Pasciolla. "Then we talked about the deli and some of my favorite things to eat from the deli. Although I'm from California, there's not that many delis out there compared to New York, and it's based on a New York deli, but we found some common ground, some similarities."
The Brotherhood Deli draws inspiration from a classic New York bodega, as Jaquez mentioned. The 23-year-old forward is expected to play in the Heat's first few Summer League games, per multiple reports. He proved himself a crucial piece of their rotation in his rookie campaign, meaning fans will likely see him in limited minutes. This will give rookie Kel'el Ware, along with others, a chance to thrive against other youthful players in the league.
The Heat kick off their Summer League schedule on Saturday against the Boston Celtics.
