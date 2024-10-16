Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. Showing Sixth Man Of The Year Potential
The Miami Heat are hoping Jaime Jaquez Jr. can provide a similar spark off the bench as Tyler Herro did to win Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22.
Entering his sophomore season, Jaquez is primed to take a significant leap. With more clarity about coming off the bench, he has the green light to lead the second unit.
Jaquez finished with 15 points, five assists, and six rebounds on 45 percent shooting from the field in Tuesday's preseason win against the San Antonio Spurs.
During his rookie season, he averaged 11.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 3.8 rebounds on 48.9 percent shooting from the field and 32.2 percent from three-point range. For his first year in the league, he tied for ninth in Six Man of the Year voting with Bojan Bogdanovic, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonathan Isaac.
The Heat’s main bench rotation consists of Alec Burks, Duncan Robinson, Kevin Love, and Hayward Highsmith through three preseason games. Jaquez has plenty of shooting around him to raise his assist numbers. Because there aren’t any ball-dominant players in that lineup, Jaquez also has a strong chance to increase his scoring.
Improved defense and the Heat finishing higher in the standings could lead to Jaquez winning the award for the league's top reserve. That might separate him from other contenders.
Jaquez has two rehearsals before things get real against the Orlando Magic Oct. 23.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.