Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Using Summer League To Stay Active

Shandel Richardson

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) scores in front of Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the first quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez's impact went far beyond the box score Saturday.

He had 29 points and 11 rebounds in a victory against the Boston Celtics in the summer league but it was more than just numbers.

"It's been great, just having Jaime here for two days," Heat summer league coach Dan Bisaccio said. "Don't tell Jaime I said that. Just having him in a film session. We did a nice little yoga workout. A guy who's been in their shoes, has experience but is also in the trenches with them. That matters."

Jaquez doesn't need the playing time this offseason. He already established himself last year after making the All-Rookie team. He was in Las Vegas participating with the Team USA workouts, so the Heat figured he could get in some work while in the area.

Jaquez can assist Bisaccio in the developmental process with the other players trying to earn roster spots. He can also offer advice to the Heat draft picks Kel-El Ware and Pelle Larsson.

"We have a lot of players who are there," Bisaccio said. "Duncan Robinson and Udonis Haslem, these guys who are coming and just infusing life in practice. Jaime is with them every step of the way for the next couple of games and that's something we've been extremely excited about."

Jaquez is only expected to play maybe another game before leaving Las Vegas.

