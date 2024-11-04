Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Status Vs. Sacramento Kings Revealed
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez will not play tonight against the Sacramento Kings.
He is dealing with a stomach illness.
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 8:15 pm., ET
Where: Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -2
VITALS: : The Heat and Kings meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, has now won three straight against Sacramento, including six of the last eight overall. The Heat are 47-24 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season,
including 31-5 in home games and 16-19 in road games. The Heat are coming off a victory against the Washington Wizards.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Nikola Jovic
KINGS
F Keegan Murray
F DeMar DeRozan
C Domantas Sabonis
G De'Aaron Fox
G Doug McDermott
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Josh Christopher: Out - G League
Keshad Johnson: Out - G League
KINGS
Devin Carter: Out - Shoulder
Isaiah Crawford: Out - G League
Orlando Robinson: Out - Knee
Kevin Huerter: Questionable - Illness
QUOTABLE
Heat center Bam Adebayo on his big game Saturday against the Washington Wizards in Mexico City: “My teammates got me going from the jump,” Adebayo said. “We’re pros, man. Once we see the ball go in a couple of times, it becomes like an ocean.
“And then you just get in a flow and you just get locked in, it just feels like the ball’s going to go in every time for you.”
“
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich