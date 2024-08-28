Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Gets Favorable Spot In Player Rankings From Podcast
According to one NBA podcaster, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is the 12th-best player heading into next season.
Jason Timpf, the host of Hoops Tonight, believes Butler is close to being the player he was two seasons ago when Miami went to the Finals.
"I actually think Jimmy is under the radar for next season," Timpf said. "He's only 14 months removed from being the best player on a team that was three wins away from a chip. I think it's too early to write him off."
Timpf pointed out Butler played in just 60 games last season. He missed the first-round loss to the Boston Celtics because of injury.
"He had a real good jump-shooting season," Timpf said. "Jimmy Butler's basically a lesser version of Kawhi Leonard, who has been more available to his team. There are a lot of similarities."
Timpf blames Miami for not putting enough talent around Butler so they can compete for a championship.
Timpf said, "They've been the bouncer, and it 's just unfortunate because had they invested more and been a little more aggressive to try and put more talent around this group, a group they very well might have gotten a championship. Especially, in one of the open seasons like 2021 or 2022. Yeah, Jimmy at 12, just don't write him off yet. I think he's got a lot of good basketball left in him."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.