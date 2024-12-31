Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Makes First Comments On Trade Speculation
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been the subject of trade speculation for over a month now.
When asked if he wants to remain in Miami, here's what Butler said:
"It's a good question. Who knows? I don't. But right now, I'm here," Butler said after Tuesday's practice. So, I'm going to make the most of it. I am going to compete, and I am going to win. And that's all that I've got. It's a lot of talk. And it is a lot of noise, which I'm cool with. It doesn't bother me at all. I love that. I thrive in that. But it keeps all y'all wondering. It does. It keeps the world wondering, to where you've got to keep coming back and asking me about something. I like it. It's good to be talked about. Even better to be wanted, though. Remember that."
The rumors began last summer after Heat president Pat Riley delayed talks of an extension for Butler. In recent weeks, reports said Butler wants out of Miami. He also had preferred trade destinations on his mind. His agent, Bernie Lee, denied these reports rather quickly on social media. Riley said Butler will not be moved prior to the trade deadline.
The Heat play a back-to-back starting Wednesday against the injury-plagued New Orleans Pelicans. Butler is expected to return to the lineup after a five-game absence.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
