Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Shuts Down Future With Los Angeles Lakers After Cryptic Comment
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler enjoys toying with the media more than most players in the league.
The latest example came on Friday, when Butler made a cryptic comment during a Los Angeles Sparks game. The six-time All-Star stated, "For some reason, 22 looks good in purple and gold."
Butler was referring to Sparks rookie Cameron Brink, who also wears No. 22, but it didn't stop the internet from buzzing. He shut down any possibility of joining the Los Angeles Lakers before things got out of control with a video on the Sparks' Instagram page.
"First and foremost, y'all see this shirt/jersey I’m wearing right now. 22 purple and gold says Brink, not Butler, unfortunately. Sorry LA fans," Butler said. "But hey, shoutout to you, Cam. Thank you for all the love and support."
The Lakers were never rumored as a landing spot for Butler, and rightfully so. The organization does not hold assets enticing enough to draw him away from the Heat's front office, let alone pay him a maximum extension. The consensus surrounding the situation is Butler will remain in Miami unless they are unwilling to pay him.
The good news for the Heat is Butler's newfound trade attention is drawing the spotlight off guard Tyler Herro, who has seen his name in rumors for multiple years.
