Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Josh Christopher Positioned To Go From Doghouse To Penthouse In Months

Josh Christopher has gone from being a first-round selection of the Houston Rockets, to playing in the G League. He now has a chance to push for a roster spot with the Miami Heat when training camp opens in Oct.

Scott Salomon

Jul 22, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miami Heat guard Josh Christopher (53) reacts after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the overtime at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 22, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Miami Heat guard Josh Christopher (53) reacts after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during the overtime at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Christopher has experienced many ups and downs in his professional basketball career.

He started out as a first-round selection of the Houston Rockets in 2021. He averaged 18 minutes his rookie season, He started only two games. After a second mediocre season in Houston, he was traded once and cut twice.

He regained his composure in the G League last season with the Sioux Falls Skyhawks, the developmental team of the Heat.

Now, Christopher has an opportunity to win a roster spot with the Heat. He opened a lot of eyes with his lights out shooting and stifling defense in the NBA 2K25 Summer League.

In Monday night's championship game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Christopher scored 24 points, including a near-logo 3-point field goal in overtime to help Miami secure the title. In addition to his scoring, he also pulled in four rebounds and had three steals with two blocks.

Christopher was also awarded the game's Most Valuable Player Award.

He credits his teammates for his solid play in July.

"Everybody is selfless. That's what a team is supposed to be," Christopher said of the Heat organization. "Everybody is a buy-in person. Everybody is a joy to play with and be around."


He might be around for a while if Heat coach Erik Spoelstra takes a long look at his tape after the Olympics are finished.

Christopher is just living in the moment. He envisioned himself here, but is OK with it taking a different path.

"Just resilience and just keeping a strong mental through it all and understanding it's a journey," Christopher said. "You can't be everything now...I've never been a kid that was handed anything. Through my whole life, I've faced trials and tribulations. If things get hard, what do I do? Quit?"

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE

Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL