Miami Heat's Josh Christopher Positioned To Go From Doghouse To Penthouse In Months
Josh Christopher has experienced many ups and downs in his professional basketball career.
He started out as a first-round selection of the Houston Rockets in 2021. He averaged 18 minutes his rookie season, He started only two games. After a second mediocre season in Houston, he was traded once and cut twice.
He regained his composure in the G League last season with the Sioux Falls Skyhawks, the developmental team of the Heat.
Now, Christopher has an opportunity to win a roster spot with the Heat. He opened a lot of eyes with his lights out shooting and stifling defense in the NBA 2K25 Summer League.
In Monday night's championship game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Christopher scored 24 points, including a near-logo 3-point field goal in overtime to help Miami secure the title. In addition to his scoring, he also pulled in four rebounds and had three steals with two blocks.
Christopher was also awarded the game's Most Valuable Player Award.
He credits his teammates for his solid play in July.
"Everybody is selfless. That's what a team is supposed to be," Christopher said of the Heat organization. "Everybody is a buy-in person. Everybody is a joy to play with and be around."
He might be around for a while if Heat coach Erik Spoelstra takes a long look at his tape after the Olympics are finished.
Christopher is just living in the moment. He envisioned himself here, but is OK with it taking a different path.
"Just resilience and just keeping a strong mental through it all and understanding it's a journey," Christopher said. "You can't be everything now...I've never been a kid that was handed anything. Through my whole life, I've faced trials and tribulations. If things get hard, what do I do? Quit?"
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
