It was only a matter of time before Jakucionis found his rhythm. 24 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 7/12 FGs, 5/9 3PT in 28 minutes. Can get his own shot off, can get to the rim, can set up teammates. Once he gets stronger/more explosive, he'll be really good. pic.twitter.com/k1UgwQjh9z