Miami Heat's Kevin Love Makes Surprise Visit To Nation's Top High School Player

Shandel Richardson

Columbus Explorers forward Cameron Boozer (12) is fouled by IMG Academy Ascenders forward Sadiq White Jr. (1) during the first quarter of the City of Palms Classic semifinal game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.
Duke recruit Cam Boozer was named the Gatorade National Boys Player Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday.

He also was surprised by a former winner of the award and future NBA Hall of Famer. Miami Heat forward Kevin Love was in attendance to present Boozer with the honor.

Love won the award in 2007 before continuing his career at UCLA. He was later drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves and won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside LeBron James in 2016.

A two-time winner of the award, Boozer joins the likes of Love, Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns and Cooper Flagg as recipients. Tatum is coming off leading the Boston Celtics to the NBA title last season while Towns is among the league's top players.

Flagg, who is in the middle of an NCAA Tournament run with Duke, is projected as the No. 1 pick in the June draft.

Boozer helped make Columbus High School in Miami one of the top teams in the nation. He is the son of former NBA player and Duke standout Carlos Boozer.

“Gatorade is committed to investing in the next generation of athletes on their journey to greatness,” Gatorade Chief Brand Officer Anuj Bhasin said. “We’re proud to celebrate Cam for a second time with a completely unique opportunity, giving him a one-of-one experience and that honors his amazing accomplishments on and off the court.” 

