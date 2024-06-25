Miami Heat’s Nikola Jovic Addresses Jimmy Butler Rumors, Provides Injury Update
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is gearing up to hopefully play for Serbia in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The reason it’s a wish rather than a guarantee is due to an injury sustained after the season, which he addressed on Monday.
“I'm doing great," the Heat forward told the media . “The injury I got is getting better, the swelling is almost gone. But we'll wait a few more days for the control scan and after that we'll see how things are.”
Regardless of his status, Jovic isn’t holding back from the competition, specifically his American teammate Bam Adebayo. Serbia and the United States face off on July 17 in Abu Dhabi. The Heat big man is playing on the loaded Team USA roster with the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Joel Embiid.
"I won't respect the Americans, and I don't think we should respect anyone, Jovic shared. “The fact is that they're all great players, but we're going to win all the games."
Although Jovic isn’t facing teammate Jimmy Butler, it’s clear the veteran star’s future with the organization is on his mind. Butler is one of the most heavily discussed names in trade rumors this offseason, with the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets atop the list of potential suitors.
"I would like him to stay, as I would like to stay," Jovic said. “You never know, it's a big business there. I'm sure the people from Miami respect him and want him to stay, but the deal is between them."
