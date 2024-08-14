Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Gives Opinion For Toughest Cover In The NBA

Shandel Richardson

Aug 3, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Serbia power forward Nikola Jovic (5) dunks in the third quarter against South Sudan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Serbia power forward Nikola Jovic (5) dunks in the third quarter against South Sudan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

At 21, Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic has faced some of the best players in NBA history.

For Jovic, one of them is separated from the rest.

Jovic recently spoke about his toughest matchup during an interview with BackDoor Podcast. He said it was Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

"Between power forward and the rest, it has to be Kevin Durant," Jovic said. "KD is one of the best of all time. The way he plays, his ability to shoot the ball, the height from which he releases the ball... The NBA is full of talent at those positions, but he is different from everyone else."

Durant just completed the summer by winning his fourth gold medal. He is also the leading scorer in Olympics history with 518 points in 28 games. He is regarded as the best natural scorer the league has ever witnessed.

A first-ballot Hall of Famer, Durant will retire as one of the NBA greats. Jovic, meanwhile, is still rising in the league. He made strides in his second season, averaging 7.7 points and 4.2 rebounds. They were both improvements from his first year.

This season, Jovic is expected to make an even bigger leap. He and second-year forward Jaime Jaquez give the Heat a solid young foundation to offer support for All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI.

Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here