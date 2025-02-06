Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Had Heartwarming Reaction To Jimmy Butler Trade
The Miami Heat front office and Jimmy Butler had their issue but the players loved him like a brother.
The Heat's rising star forward Nikola Jovic and others on the bench learned about the trade that sent Butler to the Golden State Warriors, during Wednesday's victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Following the game, he spoke highly of Butler and what he meant to him and the organization.
“My brother man," Jovic said. " I'm gonna miss him for sure. I think a lot of the guys will. He's someone who did a lot for this franchise. He's someone who helped me so much that I'm not sure I would be here right now if it wasn't for him."
Like others in the locker room, Jovic is sad about the trade but is happy that the former Heat star got what he wanted.
"I'm sad and happy at the same moment," Jovic said. I'm sad we are not going to see him anymore, but I'm really happy that he got what he wanted. That bag is kind of really big. I'm happy for him, and I wish him luck and hope I'll see him soon."
Butler's "bag" is in fact "really big".He inked a new $121 million extension with the Warriors to stay through the 2026-27 season and likely bring an end to his fascinating NBA career.
