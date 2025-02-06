Jimmy Butler Inking Huge Contract Extension With Warriors Despite Reported Suns-Only Stance
The Miami Heat were not going to deal veteran star Jimmy Butler to the Phoenix Suns simply because that's where he desired to be.
Butler held leverage due to his player-option this offseason, but the reality is a no-trade clause is the only aspect that couldv'e given the six-time All-Star serious control over his future. Because of this, the Heat found a respectable return from the Golden State Warriors.
Many of the immediate reactions to the Warriors' blockbuster move was questioning if Butler would extend with Golden State after his reported Suns-only stance. It didn't take long to silence those critics, as Butler is inking a huge two-year, $121 million contract extension with the organization, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
"New Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a new two-year, $121 million extension with the franchise through 2026-27, sources tell me and . Butler is declining his 2025-26 player option for this new $121M deal," Charania posted.
The idea that Butler would likely sign an extension with only Phoenix came from ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
“The thing to understand about Butler is that there’s nothing he wants to hear right now that doesn’t include getting him to the Suns,” Windhorst said on SportsCenter. “That is the only thing he’s focused on. Honestly, I don’t think you could offer him any amount of money or any role on any team and hear he’s like, yup, I’ll get on the plane and let’s go.”
It's clear the Warriors intend to win another title with superstar Stephen Curry in the next three years before Butler's contract runs out and he potentially retires.
