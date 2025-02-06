Report: Heat Trading Disgruntled All-Star Jimmy Butler To Golden State
The Miami Heat are finally set to end the Jimmy Butler drama.
After weeks of nonstop speculation, the Heat are set to trade Butler before Thursday’s deadline. He is expected to land with the Golden State Warriors according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Heat receive Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick.
The six-time All-Star requested a trade Jan. 2 amid a lingering feud with Heat president Pat Riley.
Miami suspended Butler three times for misconduct in January, including missing a team flight and walking out of practice. He has been away from the team since.
Butler will now team with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, a pair of future NBA Hall of Famers.
During his six-year tenure with the Heat, Butler led them to the NBA Finals twice. In 2020, his first season, the Heat lost to LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers. In 2023, they fell to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
Despite the problems, he had one of the most successful tenures of any Heat players. Some have placed him among the likes of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal. The only thing missing was that elusive title, which Butler failed to accomplish.
While his exit wasn't pretty, Butler will have a lasting legacy in Miami.
