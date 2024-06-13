Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic In A Walking Boot But Doesn't Appear Serious
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic was spotted in a walking boot while traveling to Serbia to begin preparation for the summer Olympics.
Multiple outlets have reported the injury serious and the boot is for precautionary measures. The news was first reported by Serbian media outlet Meridian sport.
Jovic is coming off an improved second season, where he averaged 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks in 51 games .
JAYLEN BROWN JOINS JIMMY BUTLER IN RARE COMPANY
How good was Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown in Wednesday's 106-99 victory against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals?
You have to go back nearly four years to find another Eastern Conference player to have a similar performance at this stage. Brown finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the Celtics 106-99 victory against the Dallas Mavericks. The win puts them ahead 3-0 in the series, which all but assures them the 18th title in franchise history.
According to StatMuse, Brown is among the last four players from the East to have at least a 30-8-8 stat line in the Finals. The others were LeBron James, Michael Jordan and ... Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. Pretty good company.
HEAT RELEASE PRESEASON SCHEDULE
On Wednesday, the Miami Heat released their three-game home preseason schedule. It will include games against San Antonio Spurs and Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.
Here's the dates:
Oct. 10 vs. Atlanta Hawks
Oct. 13 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Oct. 15 vs. San Antonio Spurs
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com