Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic In Sync With Nikola Jokic In Serbia Win Vs. Puerto Rico
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic had 10 points off the bench in Serbia's 107-66 victory over Puerto Rico in Olympic pool play on Wednesday,
Jovic had two baskets in transition on touchdown-style passes from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
The two were in sync all game.
"It's not common to play with that type of player a lot, and to play with him, I would say it's an honor because I feel he is the greatest player ever from Serbia," Jovic told the Associated Press after the game. "It's a great experience and it's an honor to share the court with him"
Jovic went 4 of 7 from the field with four assists and three rebounds, His production was far greater than his performance against the United States in their opening game on Saturday.
Jovic is recovering from an ankle injury he sustained in June while working out in Miami. He said he is getting better every day.
"I'm doing great. I haven't done a lot, but I really wanted to be with the team and Coach Spo and everybody from the front office was good with it," Jovic said. "The imaging was great. My foot looked great. Maybe I'm not in the best shape right now, but when you step on the court the adrenaline and everything brings the best out of me.
"I'll do whatever I can do to help this team win and I'll be sure to be ready for the season."
Scott Salomon is a contributor for Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.