Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Likely To Miss Paris Olympics Due To Ankle Injury

The Serbian star showed up at the national team's training camp wearing an orthopedic boot on his leg. Nikola Jovic is still not fully healed from an ankle joint injury he allegedly sustained in June.

Scott Salomon

Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics in the second half during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics in the second half during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

It is likely Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is going to miss the Olympic Games in Paris later this month.

The Heat organization can only hope Jovic does not miss any time during training camp or the NBA regular season.

Jovic appeared at the Serbian training camp wearing an orthopedic boot on his foot. The possibility of missing the Olympics was first reported by EuroHoops.net. They are reporting he is suffering from a fracture of the ankle joint he sustained in June.

Jovic remained at home while the national team traveled to the Olympic city for a Friday exhibition game with host France. Serbia won 79-67.

Jovic is also expected to miss upcoming exhibition games next week against the United States and Australia in Abu Dhabi. He was expected to start in the front court for Serbia along with Nikola Jokic.

Jovic played in 46 regular season games and averaged 7.7 points and 4.2 rebounds. He played in only four of the first 30 contests for the Heat to start the season. He would eventually play himself into the rotation and ultimately become the starter at power forward.

"It means a lot," Jovic said during the season of being named a starter in only his second NBA season. "I'm happy they gave me me a chance. I worked hard for it."

The 6-foot-10 Jovic also played in all five playoff games against the Boston Celtics and averaged 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL