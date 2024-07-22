Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Playing In Olympics For Serbia After Offseason Foot Injury
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic sustained an ankle injury while practicing drills at the Kaseya Center in June.
As of last week, his status for the Olympics was in question.
There is no question now as Jovic participated in exhibition games against Rui Hachimura and Japan this past weekend. Jovic also played Monday afternoon against Greece. He had eight points in the final 10 minutes of the first half.
If all goes well, he will travel with the team to Paris.
More importantly, Heat brass are confident he is available for the start of training camp Oct. 1.
Ironically, Jovic could face off against Adebayo in the Olympics. They could face off during the group stage of the games on July 28. Jovic missed an exhibition against the United States in Abu Dhabi last Wednesday when the two teams faced off.
Heat center Bam Adebayo is looking forward to facing off against his teammate.
"I think it would have been a great moment for me and Niko to play against each other,” Adebayo said to reporters in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday when asked about Jovic being held out of Serbia’s exhibition game against Team USA. “I’m definitely going to reach out to him, check up on him. I want him to get healthy because he’s on the good side. Need him to get healthy for the season.”
