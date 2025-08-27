Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Shows Out At EuroBasket Once Again

Nikola Jovic in his first EuroBasket 2025 game against Estonia (16 MIN):



🔥18 PTS

🔥4 REB

🔥6 AST

🔥6-8 FG

🔥3-4 3PT

🔥1 STL



He did not play in the fourth quarter in Serbia’s 98-64 win.pic.twitter.com/vDG2jyBgiE