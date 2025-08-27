Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Shows Out At EuroBasket Once Again
Although Miami Heat basketball doesn't resume another month and change, some Heat players are currently showing what they're capable of, representing their home countries in FIBA EuroBasket 2025. Nikola Jovic, in Serbia's first official EuroBasket game, finished with 18 points, six assists, four rebounds and a steal in just 16 minutes of play against Estonia.
Jovic scored 12 points in the first quarter. He mixed in the sharp playmaking he's become known for, the improved three-point shooting, along with some transition scoring.
Jovic, 22, averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 46 games in his third NBA season, converting on 45.6 percent of his field goals, 35.7 percent of his threes and 82.8 percent of his free throws in 44 games.
Before fracturing his hand, Jovic was playing some of the best basketball of his career. In 22 games from late December through early February, Jovic averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and a steal, converting on 47 percent of his shots, 40 percent of his threes and 87 percent of his free throws.
Jovic has represented Serbia on multiple occasions, including the last three summers before this one, (2021FIBA U-19 Basketball World Cup, 2023 FIBA World Cup, 2024 Olympic games). He has already played in a few EuroBasket warmup games this year, where he also played well.
ESPN Projects No Improvement From Miami Heat Despite Norman Powell Addition
The Miami Heat, entering a new era without Jimmy Butler, suffered through a vicious first round sweep last season after becoming the first tenth seed to make the NBA Playoffs. It seems that, despite some surprising offseason moves, the team is still expected to finish next season in a similar place.
Per ESPN's NBA Summer Forecast, the Heat are projected to finish with a 39-43 record, good for ninth place in the Eastern Conference.
"The Heat won the East finals two years ago, but after trading Jimmy Butler III, it's unclear if they can defy expectations once again," Jamal Collier said. "The teams in this group all enter the season with major question marks that put them below the elite teams in this conference."
Last season, despite about a month of Butler still playing and looking like himself before the situation became toxic, the Heat finished 37-45.
The acquisition of Norman Powell, who nearly made the All-Star team for the first time in his career last season, was the Heat's big offseason move. Although he isn't quite Kevin Durant, Powell averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals, converting on 48.4 percent of his field goals and 41.8 percent of his threes for the 50-32 Los Angeles Clippers.
This offseason, the Heat also drafted Kasparas Jakučionis with the 20th pick in the draft, traded Duncan Robinson for Simone Fontecchio, re-signed Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith and traded Haywood Highsmith to get below the luxury tax threshold.