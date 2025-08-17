NBA All-Star Says Bam Adebayo "Can Be Giannis In Like A Different Kind Of Way"
The Miami Heat are heading into next season with a refreshed outlook after some roster shakeups following a historically bad ending to last season. Meanwhile, the expectations for Bam Adebayo, long considered an invaluable pillar of the franchise, continue to ascend.
"I just think Bam can go to another level that Evan Mobley can't, just because his physicality," Jeff Teague said on his podcast, addressing a listener question comparing the two. "Bam can be Giannis [Antetokounmpo], in like a different kind of way. Evan Mobley's more closer because of his arms and the way he's built, but the way Bam move, like he can dribble and (bleep)."
Adebayo averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals for the 37-45 Heat in his age-27 NBA season. Mobley averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks in his Defensive Player of the Year season. On the other hand, Antetokounmpo averaged a staggering 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks last season.
"Bam can do more, I think that's probably the best we gonna see of Evan Mobley. He'll probably become a better shooter, but his body type, he don't have a Giannis build," Teague said. "His aggressiveness and the way he play just doesn't mirror Giannis. He don't move as fluid as Giannis."
Next season, Adebayo will have to share touches with not only Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins, but also the newly acquired Norman Powell, who is playing for a new contract after coming off of a career year for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
The three-time All-Star averaged 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 37 games after January 21st, the last game Jimmy Butler suited up for the Heat. Additionally, he converted 51.4 percent of his field goals, including 43.2 percent of his three point attempts in that span.
NBA Champion Places Huge Expectations On Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo
After the Miami Heat saw their season end with a historically unceremonious beatdown in the first round following the end of a successful era in their history, it was obvious many things would need to change. Outside of the surprising roster moves headlined by a trade for Norman Powell, the drafting of Kasparas Jakucionis with the No. 20 pick, there are now some lofty expectations being placed by outsiders.
“[Bam Adebayo] gotta be more aggressive offensively," Jeff Teague said on his podcast, Club 520. "Bam been skating under the radar, we putting the pressure on Bam. He gotta figure it out. He gotta be at 24 [points] and 10 [rebounds]. The 18 and 9, that’s solid numbers for a third option, second option, whatever he wanna be."
"I need 24 and 12. He got that ability," Teague said. "He should be a dominant All-NBA player next year.”
The path to such a jump production-wise for Adebayo seems like a longshot after the Heat acquired a high-level scoring guard in a contract year. Also, the 28 year-old's career high scoring average is 20.4, which he achieved in the 2022-2023 season.
Teague, who played for 12 seasons between 2009 and 2021, added fuel to the fire, citing the new era of Heat basketball, one without Jimmy Butler.
"He don't got no excuses though. Jimmy was the guy, then Jimmy had his ups and downs, whatever he had in Miami. It's all you," Teague said. "You the OG on the squad, you've been a lifetime Miami Heat, he [Udonis Haslem] right now. Everybody else been somewhere. I mean Tyler Herro been there, but Tyler Herro be on trade blocks all the time. Nobody ever say they gonna trade Bam, this your (bleep)."
