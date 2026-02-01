Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls Final Injury Update: Multiple key players' status divulged

The Miami Heat announced that guard Davion Mitchell is available to play in Sunday night's matchup against the Chicago Bulls after he missed eight of their last 10 games with a shoulder contusion.

Additionally, guard Norman Powell (personal reasons) and forward/center Nikola Jovic (hip impingement) will both sit out.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Davion Mitchell: Available - Shoulder

Norman Powell: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hip Impingement

Tyler Herro: Out - Rib

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

BULLS

Coby White: Available - Injury Management

Nikola Vucevic: Available - Rest

Josh Giddey: Out - Hamstring

Jalen Smith: Out - Calf

Kevin Huerter: Out - Back

Tre Jones: Out - Hamstring

Zach Collins: Out - Toe

Noa Essengue: Out - Shoulder

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Feb. 1, 6:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Chicago Sports Network

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 670 AM The Score, 1200 AM (Chicago)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (26-24) and Chicago Bulls (24-25) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 143-107, win in Chicago on November 21, a, 116-113 win on January 29th and a, 125-118, win on January 31st. The Heat are 66-69 all-time versus Chicago during the regular season, including 37-30 in home games and 29-39 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Myron Gardner

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

BULLS

G Coby White

G Ayo Dosunmu

C Nikola Vucevic

F Isaac Okoro

F Matas Buzelis

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -5.5 (-108), Bulls +5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Heat -205, Bulls +172

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "The disposition was there. This was a frenetic pace, the pace felt more like a game where both teams would be in the 140s. We were just getting beat off the dribble, or beat in the post. I think we gave up six threes in the last four seconds of the shot clock. We got to finish out that last close-out, I think four of them came in the last two seconds of the clock and they hit 20 threes. So if you take away five of those with great close-outs, then it's not just all about Ayo making all those plays."

