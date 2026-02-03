Slowing down the Hawks' All Star, an unexpected Heat X-Factor and more keys

This Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night showdown holds more importance than just a random regular season game for Miami.

They will be honoring the franchise's first ever NBA champions, as the 20th anniversary of that 2006 chapionship season gets honored tonight.

As for the game being played, Tyler Herro remains out while Norman Powell and Nikola Jovic are labeled as questionable for this final Heat game prior to the trade deadline.

So let's jump into some keys to Miami getting this win:

1. Stopping the Atlanta Hawks' All Star.

Dec 28, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) tries to go between Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Along with the Heat's Norman Powell, Jalen Johnson was named to the Eastern Conference All Star reserves a night ago, and it's for good reason. 23.1 points a night, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists is a lot to track for the Heat's defense. Pelle Larsson and Andrew Wiggins will have their hands full trying to contain him, but the key is to do most of your work out on the perimeter. He does most of his damage in the lane, as he's a good finisher and decision maker when help is sent. If Miami can contain him, it sets a real defensive tone as it did in this last game against Chicago.

2. Will Pelle Larsson's scoring pop continue outside of Chicago?

Dec 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) makes a pass against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Pelle Larsson averaged 19 points a night in this three game set with the Chicago Bulls, including a career high 22 points this weekend. His scoring has popped, partly coinciding with the usage bump with Norman Powell missing some time. The off the catch three has been reliable when needed, he makes gritty in-between plays on the offensive glass, and marks his territory around the basket. But the sutainibility for him has been his trips to the free throw line. For being a second year player without a ton of national attention, he forces a whole lot of contact when he puts his head down off the dribble, and that'll be an asset again tonight.

3. Controlling the pace behind Davion Mitchell.

Jan 11, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

When thinking about the needed style to beat this Hawks team, winning the possession battle is a big one. In the Heat's last win over Atlanta this season, they got up nearly 20 more field goal attempts in that game. Davion Mitchell returned on Sunday night and he's big in this type of match-up. He takes care of the basketball to try and win the turnover battle, plus he brings a totally new pace to the game with his quickness and half-court ball movement. His minutes will still be watched as he works back into the mix, but he feels like an X-Factor to controlling this type of game early.