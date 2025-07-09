Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Norman Powell Patterned Game After Two NBA Legends

Shandel Richardson

Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) talks with referee Marc Davis (8) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Norman Powell is still on a high from being traded to the Miami Heat earlier this month. He's called it the perfect fit because of the organization and he gets to play where his favorite player starred for 16 seasons.

Powell said Heat legend Dwyane Wade was a big reason for his excitement about the move.

"It's amazing," Powell said in a Zoom call with local reporters. "It's still crazy to me. I actually saw him when I was in Europe ... I got to talk to him a little bit."

Powell said Wade and Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant were his two biggest influences while growing up. He has similar tendencies to Wade. Both played much bigger than their 6-foot-3 frame. The Heat are hoping Powell becomes the third scorer needed to compete in today's game. Last year Powell averaged 21.8 points for the Los Angeles Clippers.

"Having a guy that you've modeled your game after, playing style, being able to attack, being 6-3," Powell said. "I've talked about it on podcasts and interviews before how I've took in the mentality of Kobe and just the approach of sacrificing and putting in hour-less amount of time on your game and your craft and taking the skills set of D-Wade and putting my own twist to it."

Shandel Richardson
